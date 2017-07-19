INNISFIL — Bruno Alonzi's kitchen might be busy on Thursday.

The Alcona restaurant owner "did the right thing" Monday night when he came across a 1963 Gibson B-25 acoustic guitar in a Park Place parking lot in south-end Barrie.

Area musician Danny Michel accidently left his prized Gibson in the lot before heading up north to a cottage, and later for a tour in Michigan.

But sensing the beat-up guitar case (complete with duct tape and tour stickers) — and the six-string beauty it protected — might be important to someone, Alonzi picked it up and went online to find out more.

His big heart and inquisitiveness paid off.

After contacting the musician via email about the missing guitar, Alonzi knew he made the right decision, and so did Michel.

"Bruno is my hero," the Collingwood-area musician posted on his Facebook page. "I'm going to meet on Thursday (with him) to get my baby back and buy 500 cakes."

Hence the busy kitchen.

Alonzi has been operating his Alcona restaurant for five years at the corner of Innisfil Beach Road and Sideroad 25.

"I would've liked to be a musician, but never have been," he said Wednesday, adding he knew right away the guitar was valuable to someone.

"The case looked travelled and worn and had been around a bit," Alonzi said.

"When I read the story (also published in the Barrie Examiner on Wednesday) I contacted him through email, gave him my number and he called me right away," the restaurateur added.

Alonzi said the musician was "ecstatic" after hearing the news.

"He couldn't believe social media could work that quickly. He offered me a reward but I said no," Alonzi said. "I told him if he could play me a tune that would be enough."

Alonzi said public response to his good deed has been overwhelming.

"I've gotten messages from Germany, California, the southern States and across Canada," he said. "I even got a message from Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield.

"It feels good. We need to hear more good stories," Alonzi added. "In the right way, social media works beautifully."

Alonzi said he was "just trying to do what's right" and hopes other people may consider doing the same thing.

"I was brought up that way," he said. "If it isn't yours, try to find the rightful owner and go from there.

"A little honesty goes a long way."

