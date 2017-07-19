LETTER: Reinstate grants

As thrilled as many of us are to see the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) rule in favour of Burl's Creek, there is still a feeling of regret that it took as long as it did to issue the decision. We were very confident that the OMB would follow the wishes of most of the community and issue their approval. Had it been issued even a few days earlier, it would have an even more positive impact on our community.

Boots and Hearts, WayHome, and The Big Feastival were each announced as among the more than 300 recipients of Celebrate Ontario grants earlier this year. However, they were told that the grant would be rescinded should the OMB decision not come down before the first week of July. Celebrate Ontario grants are given for the benefit of the community in which the event takes place, and while they obviously benefit the organizers of an event, that is not specifically why they are given. Immediate reinstatement of these grants would be in the best interest of our community and would effectively meet the objectives for which they were established in the first place.

I understand that some people's immediate reaction will be, "They have enough money and they don't need anymore," but that view is shortsighted and overlooks the fundamental benefits to our community, not to mention the economics of festivals. The music festival industry is one in which it is extremely difficult to excel. Just witness the number of events that have been cancelled, fallen apart, or are only held intermittently for evidence of this. Grants such as these do not simply become profit for Republic Live or its owners; they go to enhancing the festivals while increasing their long-term viability. Expanded offerings, more promotional opportunities, broader marketing, and many more activities can be funded this way. Each of these activities means more staff, more infrastructure requirements, and more tourists to help drive economic benefits throughout Oro-Medonte and Simcoe County.

Burl's Creek has long been a valuable part of Simcoe County, but Stan and Eva Dunford have turned this into an outstanding opportunity for a new type of growth in this region, providing an incentive for new and creative companies both large and small, to reshape our local economies to be even more creative and dynamic while attracting new residents and ideas. Celebrate Ontario needs to reconsider its earlier decision and immediately reinstate the grants that were previously approved. Oro-Medonte and Simcoe County are the ones who stand to benefit the most.

Greg Groen

Oro-Medonte Chamber of Commerce