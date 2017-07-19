A former Barrie high school teacher has been found guilty of professional misconduct and his teaching certificate has been revoked.

David Thomas Hay taught at Bear Creek Secondary School and was accused of having an inappropriate personal relationship with a female student between September 2009 and June 2014.

An Ontario College of Teachers (OCT) disciplinary hearing on July 12 made the decision to revoke Hay's teaching certificate.

“That's the most severe thing we can do,” said Olivia Yu, OCT's senior communications officer. “Once your licence has been revoked, you can no longer teach in an Ontario publicly funded school.”

Hay faced sanctions that included a reprimand from the disciplinary hearing panel and being mandated to pass a course before going back in classroom.

Instead Hay was found guilty of professional misconduct, his teaching certificate was revoked and he is no longer an OCT member.

Yu said the decision will be posted on the OCT website.

“The actual decision will be 'this is what's been substantiated' and it'll list the reasons why he was found guilty,” she said.

According to OCT documents, Hay made comments through electronic communications to the student that included saying “don't waste your money on a dildo – take the vibrator route for sure” and “Now go and picture me giving you a vibrator and give yourself a fantastic orgasm” and “On a scale of 1 to 10 how was that orgasm? And btw, took me about the same amount of time!”

The documents also say Hay told the student about his sexual relationship with his wife and suggested the student might engage in sexual activity with him and his wife.

He also visited the student at her home and took her out for brunch, the documents say.

The OCT alleged in its documents that Hay was guilty of professional misconduct – in part because he abused a student psychologically or emotionally, and he abused a student sexually, its document states.

Hay committed acts that would reasonably be regarded by OCT members as 'disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional', states the document.

The Simcoe County District School Board did look into these allegations, completing an internal investigation, but has not shared details about the investigation or its outcome.

Melanie Slade Morrison, the board's communications manager, said it had little to add to this decision.

“The hearing and findings are under the purview of the Ontario College of Teachers,” she said.

Hay received his degree to teach physical and health education, along with science, from the University of Toronto in 1995.

The school board confirmed that Hay was a teacher at Bear Creek, but is no longer employed by the board.

Hay retired May 2, 2016, according to the OCT.

