INNISFIL – Three people were stabbed with a screwdriver at a Cookstown plaza Tuesday night.

South Simcoe police said two were examined by Simcoe County paramedics on-scene and were taken to hospital with puncture wounds and cuts, some to the face and head.

A Cookstown youth was later arrested and charged with weapons dangerous, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and breaching probation on another charge.

Police were called to the plaza just after 9 p.m. to deal with a disturbance. Officers arriving on-scene learned a suspect had fled on a bicycle.

Video was viewed and police were able to identify a suspect, who was located a short distance away at a residence.

The youth was held for a bail hearing Wednesday.

Those injured are expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Investigators say the youth and victims knew each other.