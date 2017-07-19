COLLINGWOOD – Walnut Street residents were threatened by a man brandishing a knife shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday.

OPP were called there about an unwanted man who left the residence when police were called.

A man who the residents knew gained entry before the occupants were threatened, police said. No one was injured.

A 40-year-old Collingwood man was found a short time later at Eighth and Walnut streets with an open container of alcohol, police said.

The man was arrested and charged with criminal harassment, three counts of uttering threats, assault with a weapon, breaking and entering, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, having open liquor and two counts of breaching his conditions of release on another charge.

He was held for a bail hearing Tuesday in Barrie.