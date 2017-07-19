The run of perfection came to an end for the Barrie Baycats on Tuesday night at Christie Pits in Toronto.

The Baycats took to the diamond with Intercounty Baseball League record-setting 26-game unbeaten streak, but fell 11-8 to the host Toronto Maple Leafs to suffer their first loss of the season.

While the historic run, which surpassed the previous record of 22 consecutive wins set by the 1961 Brantford Red Sox, may be over, the Baycats’ magical run is one the organization should take great pride in.

No doubt, the three-time defending IBL champions’ focus is clearly on winning a fourth consecutive title, but feats like this are few and far between, not to mention the level of baseball, consistency and, yes, even a little luck, a team requires to keep a special run like this going night after night.

Watch the Baycats play and you truly get to understand what has made this year’s club so special.

It all starts with manager Angus Roy.

Few managers prepare better, know the strengths of his respective roster and has the upmost respect of his players than Roy.

The level of professionalism is off the charts, whether it’s in pre-game warm ups, defending on the field or at the plate.

Take Glen Jackson’s second-inning plate appearance on Tuesday night. It may have been relatively early in a scoreless game, but the Barrie centre-fielder simply refused to give in to Toronto pitcher Pedro De Los Santos.

Numerous times De Los Santos looked like he had Jackson on the hook. Each time he found a way to stay alive, fouling off numerous pitches near the strike zone.

While Jackson may have eventually flied out to centre, it took De Los Santos 11 pitches to get him.

These Barrie batters wear on you. They fight through every pitch, driving up the pitch count and often limiting the innings of opposing starters.

If there’s any characteristic trait that really stands out with this club, it’s their dogged determination and refusal to go down without a fight. It’s why they were able to keep this impressive streak going so long.

There were times throughout this run that the win streak appeared certain to be over.

Only the Baycats wouldn’t allow it.

They simply don’t quit.

Take the previous time these two teams met was in Barrie back on July 6.

Toronto carried a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth and it looked like the Baycats’ run at history was going to fall just short.

But as opposing teams have learned all year with this Barrie club, all they need is an opportunity.

Toronto opened that crack with an error to start the inning and the Baycats went on to rally for three runs to send it into extra innings.

Another error in the 12th led to the winning run and the Barrie streak was still alive.

How about the Baycats effort in the opening game of a doubleheader July 9 in London?

Trailing 4-2 heading into the seventh and final inning in front of a large London crowd, the Baycats’ streak was on the ropes again.

And again, Barrie found a way. They scored twice to send the game into extra innings and twice more in the top of the eighth to walk away with a 6-5 win.

And nobody should have expected the Baycats to go down quietly Tuesday night in Toronto, even though they were down 11-4 heading into the ninth inning.

While they may have finally come up short, it wasn’t without that trademark determination to battle to the last pitch.

Barrie scored four times and brought the tying run to the plate with runners on first and second and one out, before Toronto reliever Andrew Simonetti got Jordan Castaldo to ground into a game-ending double play and halt the Leafs magical 26-game win streak.

Thanks to a season of numerous rainouts, there’s no rest for the weary as the Baycats are scheduled to be back on the diamond Wednesday night in Hamilton to take on the Cardinals.

The Baycats are in the middle of an incredibly busy stretch that will see them play six times in six days.

Roy and his club may not be able to truly take in what an historic run this has been right now and what this win streak says about every player in the Barrie dugout.

The Barrie manager has strived to keep his team’s focus on the main goal, winning another IBL title. Roy has even gone as far as saying he doesn’t care about it.

Still, it’s a mighty impressive feat. One that certainly deserves praise, even if there’s a larger goal to be attained.

KING OF THE SWIPES: When it comes to leading off, few do it better in the IBL than Ryan Spataro.

When it comes to swiping a base in the IBL, no one has done it more than the speedy Baycats outfielder.

The Baycats are rewriting the IBL record books and in it you’ll now find Spataro’s name. The Barrie veteran is now the all-time bags leader in the IBL with an impressive 188 steals in 375 games.

Spataro broke the record set by London’s Arden Eddie. Eddie, who retired in 1999, held the previous record with 179 steals, but it took him 834 games.

Spataro shattered that in less than half the games.

A big reason for that has been the Barrie player’s ability to get on base.

It’s been no different this season for the former Minnesota Twins prospect. He’s second in the league with a .424 batting average and his 18 walks tie for fifth overall among free passes.

It all adds up to 35 runs scored, which has him tied for second overall among league leaders.

While Rickey Henderson may have ripped the base out and held it over his head after breaking Lou Brock’s MLB record for stolen bases, Spataro has always let his play on the diamond speak for him.

Congrats to the IBL’s new king of the swipes.

ROYAL RETURN: The Guelph Royals decision to take a leave of absence earlier this season and suspend operations was a tough blow for the IBL.

More so, it’s a heartbreaking result for a storied franchise that has been in the league since 1919.

Jim Rooney owned the club for eight years, but Guelph fumbled its way to a 1-15 start this season and the former IBL commissioner decided to pull the chord and look for a new owner to take over the club.

Keeping the balance of eight teams in the league should be the focus of the IBL this off-season, and that means searching for a new city if Guelph doesn’t return.

But make no mistake, the Royals have been a huge part of the league and commissioner John Kastner should do all he can to ensure the storied franchise finds a way to return next season.

Here’s to hoping someone locally in the Royal City steps up to play the hero and purchases the club to keep the tradition going.

Truth is, the IBL without the Royals just isn’t the same.

