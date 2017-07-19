Shawn Bubel has joined the race for the Progressive Conservative nomination in Ontario's Barrie-Innisfil riding.

Bubel announced his candidacy Wednesday.

He served as special assistant to former Barrie MP Patrick Brown for many years, and when Brown became Ontario PC Party leader in May of 2015, Bubel accompanied him to Queen’s Park - serving as Brown’s communications advisor.

Following the 2015 federal election, Bubel became chief of staff for Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard.

“Having worked side-by-side over the past decade with elected members from Queen’s Park and the House of Commons, I know the job intimately and fully understand the commitment it takes to get things done,” said Bubel, a life-long Barrie-area resident.

He sees big challenges facing Ontario.

“Youth unemployment rises, red tape chokes us, health care fails us, hydro rates punish us and debt saddles us all,” Bubel said. “Ontario has gone from the economic engine of Canada to a have-not province. We can do much better, and we must.”

He and his wife Amanda have a daughter Georgia who has attended Ardagh Bluffs Public School since its opening in 2010.

Bubel joins Devin Scully and Lawrence Vindum as PC candidates for the Barrie-Innisfil nomination.

Vindum, 53, owns The Butcher Shop Barrie and is no stranger to politics. He has been a lifelong supporter of the Conservative party – knocking on thousands of doors and putting up lawn signs.

Friends, colleagues and the business community know him as 'Lawrence the Butcher'.

Scully was president of the Nipissing University Campus Conservatives and has served two terms as vice-president for youth of the Huron Bruce Progressive Conservative Association.

He is also known for authoring Swynnedle, concerning the record of Liberal Premiers Kathleen Wynne and Dalton McGuinty.

Barrie Coun. Doug Shipley was the first candidate to express interest in the Barrie-Innisfil riding nomination, but had a change of heart and withdrew July 9.

The next Ontario election is scheduled for June, 2018.

Liberal MPP Ann Hoggarth is Barrie MPP, having been elected in 2014.

The city will be split into two ridings for the next provincial election, as it was for the last federal election.

Brown, MPP for Simcoe North, is expected to run in Barrie during the next provincial election.

The other provincial city riding is Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.

