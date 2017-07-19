This is it, the apex of summer.

The third week of July is the absolute best week to rent a cottage on an Ontario lake that includes a loon or two to help colour in the relaxed bliss.

If 20 years younger, I’d say “own a cottage” but I know people who own cottages and most of the time, most of ’em aren’t 100% glad they do.

Here, for what they’re worth, are some mixed musings on this time of year.

Show some class and wait ‘til the second of week of August for Pete’s sake: all of those back-to-school TV ads are ready to air and snag the attention of parents who will have to be ready to pay for school supplies and clothes for their kids.

Brace yourself. We’ll be inundated any time after this weekend for that way-too-early shove into autumn.

On the other hand, we can, I hope, look forward to the best bit of back to school TV advertising in the last several years – Staples’ wry, wonderfully written Most Wonderful Time of the Year ad.

Is it right to write Blue and White in the apex of summer?: You bet. Actually, we in Leafs nation have needed a Leafs fix for a few weeks, now.

This is not necessarily due to instant Stanley Cup expectations. It’s because we can remember the crappy John Ferguson Jr. era and are, two years in, still grinning ear-to-ear because it is so over.

The yearning to act like a shadowy Canadian rum-runner back in the prohibition days: If I had a truck, I’d hit the 401 and head east to Gananoque, Ont. There, I’d find the Gananoque Brewing Company, fill the truck’s bed with cases of those wonderful suds, haul the cargo back to central Ontario and sell most of it at a huge profit.

OK, true, you can find some of Gananoque’s finest, such as Naughty Otter Lager at LCBO stores in Barrie already, but I’d make the trek anyway, just because I like the sound of the 1930’s-tinged “bootlegger.” “Crook” has a cool ring to it, too.

Not one commiserative “Hot enough fer ya?” yet, this summer: No one I’ve talked with in the last six weeks has complained about the heat. This is likely a natural result of there being, so far, no extended, searing heat to speak of.

On the other hand, students of psychology have enjoyed examining the multiple personalities – rain, sun, clouds, endless blue skies, heat, hail, and non-heat - displaying themselves in the same darned day.

Fore? What for?: Sorry, golf. I like the idea of you, but I just can’t seem to make the effort to break that 20-year absence. While in this neck of the woods, sorry Hollywood. It’s been about the same amount of time since I’ve seen one of your summer blockbusters.

The professional benefits of being this close to the Dog Days of summer: There’s no need, at this casual time of year, to spend hours of research on weighty, important column topics.

In fact, it’s the warm zone of the calendar where you almost expect to see, as I did yesterday on my Facebook page, a public request like this - “Does anyone know where I could find Hawaiian Sea Salt in Barrie? Need for a recipe.”

Coates Stadium as its own field of dreams: The Barrie Baycats are, at this writing, 26-1 on the season. Somewhere up there, in the grandest stands of all, the spirit of W.P. Kinsella is taking note.

