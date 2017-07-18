A 23-year-old Barrie woman was killed north of Hamilton Saturday when a vehicle was rear-ended near Highway 5 and Mill Street in Waterdown.

A 67-year-old Brantford man was driving west on the highway when he was struck from behind just after 9 p.m., said Hamilton police.

That vehicle was being driven by a 45-year-old Hamilton man and his passenger was a Barrie woman.

She was rushed to hospital with life -threatening injuries and died Monday.

Her name has not been released by police.

The Hamilton man was taken to hospital and discharged.