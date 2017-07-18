Readers react to letter: LETTERS

Editor’s note: The Examiner runs a variety of viewpoints through letters to the editor on its ‘Opinion’ page from all sides of an issue. Letters to the editor do not necessarily reflect the views of the Barrie Examiner.

Rife with inaccuracies

(Re: ‘Europeans brought an administrative structure’ in the July 11 edition of the Examiner)

I am wondering where journalistic integrity is when a trite letter to the editor such as this, rife with inaccuracies and outright fallacies, is allowed to be published.

This is one of the most grotesque misrepresentations of Indigenous culture I’ve ever seen.

The letter writer is ignorant to history or wilfully ignores the vast contributions to world agriculture, medicine, science and even oil production that have come via the Americas’ Indigenous peoples.

Either way, this letter to the editor is clearly an exercise in racial stereotyping and bigotry.

What a terrible way to represent Barrie.

What an incredibly poor journalistic/editorial decision to run this.

Robyn Lawson

Port Coquitlam, B.C.

* * * * *

Untruths and misconceptions

(Re: ‘Europeans brought an administrative structure’ in the July 11 edition of the Examiner)

While it is unfortunate, although not unusual, for Canadians to harbour misconceptions and misunderstandings about Indigenous cultures in North America, it is alarming to see false information so blatantly perpetuated in Canadian media, even in a letter to the editor.

Would the Barrie Examiner publish my opinion that the Earth is flat, or that the European Holocaust never took place?

Joffre McCleary’s letter is filled with untruths and racist misconceptions. I can only assume this is because the writer does not know any better.

But the Examiner has a wider responsibility. If the editorial staff is unclear about the history of the land they are on, there are countless opportunities and invitations for them to educate themselves. And now is an excellent time to start.

Barbara Meneley

Richmond, B.C.

* * * * *

Boilerplate colonial thinking

(Re: ‘Europeans brought an administrative structure’ in the July 11 edition of the Examiner)

This letter is pretty much boilerplate colonial thinking.

Apologists for the ills of colonialism are a dime a dozen, and this particular writer’s version of things does nothing to add to the ongoing efforts to better inform and educate the Canadian public at large about the crimes perpetrated in our names.

Shame on the Barrie Examiner for not examining this writer’s beliefs and intent.

As if Indigenous people, present on the land since time immemorial, did not have “administrative structure.”

As if the imposition of administrative structure by Europeans somehow brought only positive outcomes, in the form of trade goods.

As if “an end to tribal warfare” was not accompanied by centuries of disease, genocidal policy and wars perpetrated by the colonial powers.

This writer’s opinions are ignorant and harmful, as the merest glance at any informed history of the so-called New World would show.

The Examiner should post a full apology saying so.

David Newland

Cobourg

* * * * *

Garbage opinion

(Re: ‘Europeans brought an administrative structure’ in the July 11 edition of the Examiner)

I’m shocked you would even allow such an outrageous piece of garbage opinion to be published. Essentially every statement made Joffre Mr. McCleary is false.

Early writings by the Jesuits describe a rich culture of a bright and industrious people.

In fact, the earliest European arrivals depended heavily on the Indigenous people to teach them, quite the opposite of what Mr. McCleary states.

The Wendat/Huron/Wyandot/Wyandotte (with whom I am most familiar) were a strong matriarchal society with broad relationships around what is now Canada and the U.S. The women did not “chew pelts” and his statement is a wholesale insult.

Yes, they travelled broadly, but not because their people were incompetent with agriculture nor were they starving. In fact, they were proficient at trading.

There are many written records of Indigenous people teaching the Europeans the ways of survival, not the opposite.

The Wendat/Huron/Wyandot/Wyandotte had an extremely sophisticated system of governance. They were/are a multilingual people and often were in positions of leadership in interactions with other groups.

This is well-documented since the early 1600s.

They spoke French, English, the Iroquoian languages and Algonquian dialects as well as their native tongue. They absolutely were not Stone Age.

Mr. McCleary was correct that Europeans brought blankets. There are recorded instances that blankets hastened the introduction of diseases. The people had their own blankets, too, so they traded when it made sense to them.

Read the biography of Father Marquette (1600s) or the writings of Methodist ministers (1850s) and you will appreciate their business savvy.

But Europeans brought much more than trinkets. They also brought diseases like smallpox, and they brought violence and treachery. They did not finish until the people were decimated, and it continues to this day.

I challenge Mr. McCleary to produce any documentation to support his outrageous statements.

Cindy Hawkins

Dallas, Texas

* * * * *

Letter added nothing

(Re: ‘Europeans brought an administrative structure’ in the July 11 edition of the Examiner)

This letter to the editor is an uninformed, deliberately mendacious and blatantly racist diatribe.

It adds nothing to the public dialogue and contributes to an atmosphere of violence against Indigenous people that has been accepted in this country for far too long.

As a media source that serves the public, you owe it to your readers not only to remove this offensive piece, but also to issue an apology and to take a serious look at your editorial policies.

Audra Mitchell

Toronto