A priceless instrument is on the lam and its owner is looking to social media to help retrieve it.

Danny Michel is searching for the acoustic guitar and he’s hoping Barrie police and social media can help him retrieve it.

The accomplished Canadian musician made the mistake of leaving his 1963 Gibson B-25 acoustic guitar in an unlocked vehicle at Park Place in the city’s south end Monday morning.

Within a matter of minutes, it was gone.

“It’s a bummer and my fault,” said Michel, who has performed with the likes of Great Big Sea and other bands during his 30-year musical career. “I’ve worked with Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle over the years, toured with them and have done some charity work with them.”

Doyle posted a message of support on Twitter, Tuesday: ‘Let’s help @dannymichel get his guitar back!’

“I’ve had the guitar for 15 years now and it’s my favourite acoustic guitar,” Michel said adding he was heading up north to a cottage when he stopped by the Tesla charging station at Park Place in Barrie. “It’s the first time in 30 years I didn’t pack a guitar myself.

“To me, it’s priceless because of its sentimental value. It’s a tool of my livelihood.”

Barrie police Const. Nicole Rodgers said there are no leads or surveillance video at this point of the investigation.

“Anyone who may have seen something should contact us, or Crime Stoppers, so we can locate this item,” she said.

“We would like to get more eyes out there looking for this guitar,” Rodgers added. “One of my concerns is that somebody who may have picked it up may have ditched it somewhere.

“Anybody who may see a guitar case or anything like that, and not necessarily in a pawn shop, should contact us.”

While his six-string axe is not in his hands just yet, Michel said he is still hopeful it will be.

“I feel stoked that everyone cares. It’s incredible how many people have reached out and are trying to help,” he said from his home near Collingwood. “That was the crown jewel.

“It’s tough. I hope that if somebody found it they would do the right thing. It would just be a beautiful thing in this world if somebody would return it,” he added. “Come on citizens of Barrie. I’m counting on you.”

The Gibson’s serial number is 350614.

A reward is being offered.

Email Michel at dannymichelmusic@mac.com for more information.

