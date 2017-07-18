Last week, the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) ruled in favour of Burl’s Creek’s temporary land use. Burl’s is still charged with many “refreshment” licensing violations for 2016’s events.

The OMB should be renamed the Ontario Development Board in deference to their known on the record support of developers.

The bias exhibited by the OMB in the past is not new, but their willingness to rewrite and revise history by backdating the ruling is absolutely unconscionable. How can this bureaucratic, quasi-judicial board rewrite history? This is preposterous and, unlike the board, I won’t rewrite and revise history. How dare they?

The backdating is egregious. The approach is if you keep breaking laws enough times, it’s OK, we’ll change the laws so you didn’t break the laws!

If you drive through a stop sign and kill someone, it’s OK, we’ll go back in time, revise history, take out the stop sign, revise the scene photos and you’re off the hook, except someone is still dead.

In the same vein of logic, the death penalty was in place when you committed a murder, so we’ll revise history, remove the death penalty and you’re free to go.

Sure, when I was a young lad, I would push the envelope with my parents in hopes they would change the rules. Fortunately, they did not and I grew up with respect for the law. If I continued breaking the rules, I was punished. How does Burl’s Creek owner Stan Dunford have the right to continually break the rules and isn’t even sent to bed without his dinner? Instead, the OMB rewarded him with a “get out of jail free” card and no enforcement of the law! The OMB has trampled the human rights of each and every Canadian citizen by ignoring their rights to enforcement of the law. This ruling has undermined the rights of all Canadians in favour of a millionaire land developer.

The OMB removed all residents’ rights to recoup damages. I’m surprised the OMB didn’t order Oro-Medonte to pay back the $200,000 in fines from 2015.

Dunford said in the Packet & Times, “we’re now open for business officially,” meaning Burl’s wasn’t officially open before the ruling.

Perhaps Oro-Medonte should backtrack and revise their motto: “Forgotten Heritage and Frightening Future.” I do hope your children grow up maturely with a respect for the law, not like the new neighbour in Oro-Medonte.

Paul Sanderson

Oro-Medonte Township