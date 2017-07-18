Barrie Fire and Emergency Service (BFES) and Wendy's restaurants are teaming up to keep residents cool and safe with this summer’s Hot Summer Nights campaign, beginning on Thursday evening at Batteaux Park near Ardagh Road and Batteaux Street.

Getting ready for the upcoming fun events were, from left, Wendy's director of operations Azeez Nana, Wendy, Ameer Nana, Sparky the fire dog, Tryton Leclair and BFES's Samantha Hoffmann, who all gathered at the Dunlop Street West Wendy's on Tuesday.

BFES hosts Hot Summer Nights events every July and August throughout Barrie.

Residents are encouraged to bring the kids to meet firefighters, participate in fire safety activities and enjoy a cooling mist from the fire trucks.

Hot Summer Nights events will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning on Thursday at Batteaux Park (Ardagh Road/ Batteaux Street), July 27 at Sunnidale Park, Aug. 3 at Pringle Park, Aug. 10 at Hickling Park and Aug. 17 at Shear Park.

If any of the dates are cancelled due to inclement weather, a notice will be posted by 4:30 p.m. at Facebook.com/BarrieFireService, twitter.com/Barrie_Fire).