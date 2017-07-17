Two men face stunt driving charges after what police called an 'illegal street race' early Sunday morning.

The South Simcoe police communications centre received several calls at approximately 2:30 a.m. about two Ford Focuses driving dangerously on Yonge Street in East Gwillimbury.

The aggressive driving continued into Bradford West Gwillimbury and the cars were pulled over by officers on Holland Street West.

A 39-year-old Bradford West Gwillimbury man and a Beeton man, age 20, were each charged with stunt driving and have September court dates.

Both had their driver's licences suspended and their vehicles impounded for a week.

If convicted, they face fines ranging from $2,000 to $10,000. A first conviction can cost a driver six demerit points, a licence suspension of two years and six month in jail.