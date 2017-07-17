Change text size for the story

GRAVENHURST – A Tay Township man was killed Saturday evening in a collision involving a motorcycle and a minivan.

Bracebridge OPP have identified him as John Perkins, 67.

The two-vehicle crash took place just after 6 p.m. on Muskoka Road 169, near Readman Road.

Muskoka EMS responded quickly to the collision and took the motorcycle driver to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.