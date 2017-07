COLLINGWOOD – Two locks were cut to steal a pair of mountain bikes from Galaxy Cinema Saturday night.

OPP said the bikes were stolen from the Mountain Road movie theatre sometime between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Stolen was a purple, KHS DJ50 bike and a black Kona mountain bike.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com.