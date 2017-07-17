The Barrie Elites Volleyball Club has announced the hiring of David Gross as its first full-time director of player and coach development.

As a player, Gross had a full and rich experience as an Ontario university first team all-star playing at both McMaster University and Western University.

After graduating, he played with the Kineldiego men’s team out of London and travelled the country, winning seven consecutive national medals, four of them gold.

However, the club says Gross brings much more than just a player’s perspective and that is his vast array of coaching experiences.

Gross has coached volleyball for more than 30 years.

After a few years of building a coaching foundation, he began his formal coaching career as the head coach of the men’s volleyball program at McMaster.

“As a player, I had Ontario’s best coach and mentor in the likes of London’s Vaughan Peckham,” he said. “I give full credit to his expertise and guidance in giving me a huge head start, from a coach’s perspective, both technically and tactically.”

Gross went on to several placements with Ontario provincial and regional teams and is now a member of the head staff at Madawaska volleyball camp.

Gross has been with the Barrie Elites since its inception, bringing to this new director position a wealth of club experience having coached every club age division, both girls and boys.

“I have been fortunate to have been a part of the training of countless Barrie Elites athletes who have gone on to regional, provincial, college, university or national team positions,” he said. “I am excited to share my experiences with all our club athletes and coaches.”

Gross has agreed to an “aggressive” portfolio which includes co-ordinating tryouts, running regular goal-specific team practices and age-division skills clinics, making firsthand tournament team performance observations with follow-up training, running monthly positional mini-camps and school-break camps throughout the year.

“What I am most proud of is that the Elites are end-product focused and not on short-term gains or wins, which is illustrated by the number of our graduating athletes that claim college and university positions each year,” Gross said. “I know that there are no short cuts to success.

“It is all about our athletes receiving quality input and feedback and then each of them working hard to maximize their own performance,” he added.

Anyone interested in a coaching position with the cub can visit www.barrieelitesvolleyball.com and complete a coaching application.