A Barrie man turned himself in to city police and has been charged in connection with a cellphone theft .

On July 6, a man pocketed a woman's cellphone and then bought a slushy at a Mac's Convenience on Dunlop Street East.

That same day a woman had left her cell phone on a shelf at the Mac's store and walked out, realizing it was missing a few minutes later. She returned but the phone was gone.

Video surveillance showed a man taking the cellphone, putting it in his pocket and buying a slushy before leaving.

Through social media tips and police record photographs, investigators identified the man responsible.

He turned himself in to Barrie police on Friday, July 14. A 48-year-old man was charged with one count of theft under $5,000 and was released, with a court date in September.