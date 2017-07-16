Huronia Stallions bantam squad beat Toronto Argos 15-6
Huronia Stallions bantam receiver William Howard runs the ball upfield against the Toronto Argos on Sunday during Ontario Football Conference action at the Barrie Community Sports Complex. The Stallions went on to win 15-6, ending a four-game losing streak, and are playoff bound, facing the Vaughan Rebels at York University next week. IAN MCINROY/BARRIE EXAMINER/POSTMEDIA
Huronia Stallions bantam receiver William Howard runs the ball upfield against the Toronto Argos on Sunday during Ontario Football Conference action at the Barrie Community Sports Complex.
The Stallions went on to win 15-6, ending a four-game losing streak, and are playoff bound, facing the Vaughan Rebels at York University next week.