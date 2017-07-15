The Barrie Baycats are already in the record books and don't show any signs of slowing down.

The Inter-County Baseball League leaders showed what they are made of during a 18-2 drubbing of the visiting London Majors during the first game of a double header Sunday afternoon at at Coates Stadium at the Barrie Community Sports Complex.

While the Cats' bats may not have been purring quite as much during the second game, they came away with a 2-1 squeaker to reach that record-breaking 25-win mark.

With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Branfy Infante singled, stole second and was driven home by a Glenn Jackson single.

The Baycats face the visiting Brantford Red Sox Sunday night.

Game time is 7 p.m. Visit www.barriebaycats.com for details.

