KITCHENER -

The Kitchener Panthers opened the floodgates before the skies opened up in Thursday’s 13-7 win over the visiting Hamilton Cardinals in Intercounty Baseball League action.

Kitchener scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to break a 7-7 tie, and the game was called due to rain after the Cardinals were held scoreless in the top of the eighth.

Sean Reilly, the reigning IBL batter of the week, had two home runs and four RBIs for the Panthers, who have won six straight games. He also scored three times.

Yulexis La Rosa had two hits, two runs and an RBI, Yorbis Borroto drove in a pair of runs and scored once, Tanner Nivins singled twice and had an RBI and a run, Mike Andrulis had two hits and an RBI, and Ryan Douse picked up the other RBI with a single to spark the decisive seventh.

Andy Leader (1-0) picked up the win, throwing 1.2 innings of scoreless relief. He walked two and struck out two. Ryan Giberson started and also went 1.2 innings, giving up three runs on two hits with five walks and two strikeouts.

For Hamilton, Connor Bowie went 3-for-5 with two doubles. He drove in a run and scored once. Nate Mastervick had an RBI and run, Jacob Simms had two RBIs, Jake Chiaravalle scored twice, and Logan Stewart added an RBI.

Hamilton trailed 6-3 at one point and tied the game in the top of the seventh before Kitchener took control. Three of the Cards’ seven errors came in the seventh.

Benson Merritt (1-3) took the loss, allowing four runs on four hits in 1.2 innings. He walked one and didn’t register a strikeout. Jackson Jones started and allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits and five walks in five innings.

The undefeated Barrie Baycats (23-0) host the London Majors (19-4) on Saturday in a doubleheader at Coates Stadium in Midhurst. The first game is slated to begin at 1 p.m.

The Baycats are back in action on Sunday night when they host the Brantford Red Sox (8-15) beginning at 7 p.m.