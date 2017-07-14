A well-intentioned promotion has turned into a public relations disaster for the Canadian Football League while dramatically highlighting the effect poor officiating can have on the game.

Winnipeg’s Karen Kuldys has a legitimate right to feel ripped off after an unnecessary flag wiped out a kick return touchdown during Thursday night’s game between the Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts that would have made her a millionaire.

An official threw the flag for an illegal block by Toronto’s Llevi Noel as the Argos Martese Jackson scampered into the end zone for what looked like a 109-yard kickoff return TD.

The “infraction” happened eight yards behind Jackson and had no impact on the play and replays showed it was not even a penalty, as Winnipeg’s Mike Miller was falling before Noel touched him on the back.

Had the touchdown been allowed to stand, it would have been the second kickoff return major in the game and it would have made Kuldys a $1 million winner in the Safeway/Sobeys $1,000,000 Touchdown to Win Contest.

Winnipeg’s Ryan Lankford scored a 105-yard touchdown returning the opening kickoff of the game.

“My heart just sank and I thought, ‘Oh my God, how close could I get to one million dollars,’” Kuldys told CBC. “You got to be kidding me. My stomach is in knots just thinking about it right now.”

The league was in full damage-control mode on Friday with new commissioner Randy Ambrosie, just five days into the job, issuing a statement that said, among other things, that the league has invited Kuldys and her family to attend this year’s Grey Cup in Ottawa as VIP guests of the CFL.

“We’re all fans and whatever team you root for, we would all love to see a CFL fan win a million dollars,” Ambrosie said in a statement. “So we all feel for Karen and what she must have gone through last night, and what she must still be feeling today. I was in Winnipeg for the game and I spoke with her today. On behalf of the CFL, I invited her and her family to come to Grey Cup this year as our guests.

“I know Karen’s a Blue Bomber fan and her son plays football, so we spoke with Wade Miller, the President and CEO of the Bombers, this morning. He immediately pledged to provide Karen with Bombers season’s tickets for the rest of this season and next season as well. We all know these things can’t compare to a million dollars but we wanted to do something to let her and her family know that we all wished she could have won last night.”

Despite Ambrosie’s efforts, the situation has turned into a major embarrassment for the CFL, which has had problems with officiating for years, but has been working to try to bring the quality of the refereeing up a higher level.

This qualifies as a significant setback.

“If there are any referees out there watching, who are reffing other games this week, this year, in your lifetime, do not, I repeat, do not ruin the game of football by throwing this flag,” TSN analyst Jock Climie said during Thursday’s halftime show. “This Jackson kid is unbelievable. The entertainment value he is providing in this football game and the effort he’s giving is incredible.

“Noel is hustling down the field. He is not hitting anybody, he is not intending to do anything and he is eight yards behind the ball carrier, who has already all-but scored a touchdown. Why, oh why, does a flag need to be thrown in that situation? Not only does it cost the Argos, but What about Karen Kuldys?”

Ambrosie stood behind the official in question, who has not been identified.

“It was a very tough call made by our official last night, one that could have gone either way,” Ambrosie said. “There are tough calls made all the time in our game because these are world class athletes, moving at tremendous speeds, and we ask our officials to make difficult judgement calls in the blink of an eye, and we have to respect their decisions.”

Kuldys did win a $25,000 entertainment system as part of the contest and Sobeys announced Friday that she will be provided with free groceries for one year at any Safeway or Sobeys location.

“We were thrilled that Karen won a $25,000 home theatre package after one kickoff was returned for a touchdown,” said Lyne Castonguay, executive vice-president of Sobeys. “And while we can’t reverse a referee’s on-field call, we are delighted to be able to offer Karen a year’s worth of free groceries in addition to the great football offers made by the CFL and the Blue Bombers.”

Kuldys could not yet be reached for comment on Friday, but she was was heartbroken on Thursday when she realized what might have been.

“I’m kind of stunned,” she told CBC. “I didn’t really understand what was happening to begin with. But my husband said if it wasn’t for that penalty, we would have won one million dollars. I couldn’t believe it. One bad call away from one million dollars.”

