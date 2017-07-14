A pair in black robbed a Petro Canada gas station Thursday night.

Barrie police say an employee of the gas station on Blake Street in Barrie called at 11:20 p.m. indicating the store had been robbed.

The clerk said two people dressed all in black with their hoods pulled up and their faces covered entered the store carrying backpacks.

One of robbers carried a black paintball gun and demanded cash from the till, while the second person stole cigarettes.

The two darkly-clad people then fled westbound from the store and continued in a northerly direction out of sight.

The Police canine unit attempted to track the robbers but were unable to locate them.

The store clerk was not harmed in the incident.

Police are continuing their investigation and ask anyone with information to contact Barrie Police Service Criminal Investigative Division at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com

Barrie police reminds business owners of the importance of maintaining and updating video surveillance equipment as quality images help identify suspects and can aid in arrests and during court proceedings.