A funeral service will be held Saturday for former Barrie Colts goaltender John Chartand.

The 24-year-old was killed in a car crash last Friday morning in Toronto on Highway 401 near Highway 404.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bernardo Funeral Homes in Toronto, located at 2960 Dufferin St.

Chartrand was the son of Wendy and John Chartrand Sr., younger brother of Nicole and boyfriend to Kristine. He also had a young son.

“His charisma and passion in life will live on through his beautiful son, Chace,” reads Chartrand’s obituary on the Bernardo Funeral Homes website. “He is dearly missed and will eternally be remembered by his Granny and many aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncles and numerous cousins.”

“He was the light of our lives, so loving and always putting others first,” the obituary adds. “Always smiling bright, he was always ready to have a good time. He was kind, outgoing, intelligent, athletically talented and so carefree.

“He loved Chace more than anything, consistently talking about all the memories to come. Our world is a little darker; he will be deeply missed and was taken far too soon.”

According to reports, a transport truck had slowed down in a construction zone when his car slammed into the back of the truck. The impact of the crash crushed the front end of the car, killing Chartrand, who was the lone occupant.

A six-foot-one goaltender, Chartrand played for the ‘AAA’ Barrie Colts, the Huntsville Otters and the Streetsville Derbys before making to the jump to the OHL’s Niagara IceDogs where he played 16 games over two seasons in 2009-10 and 2010-11.

Chartrand was traded to Barrie along with Niagara’s fifth-round pick in 2012 and Guelph’s 10th-round pick in 2011 for overage forward Darren Archibald and Tier II Junior ‘A’ goaltender Dalton McGrath.

Chartrand was acquired by the Belleville Bulls prior to the 2011-12 OHL season in a trade from the Colts. He appeared in 22 games for Belleville that season, posting a 4.00 goals-against average and .885 save percentage with eight wins and one shutout as a backup to No. 1 starter Malcolm Subban.

Chartrand was later dealt to the Sudbury Wolves and went on to play university hockey in North Bay for the Nipissing Lakers.