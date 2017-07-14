Fatal house fire in Clearview Twp.
Two members of the Ontario Fire Marshall's office look over the damage of a house fire that took the life of a seven-year-old boy on Highway 26 near Sunnidale Corners Thursday evening. Fire received the call at 9 p.m and on arrival the home was fully involved. Four other residents of the house were able to escape according to the OPP.The highway was closed throughout the night as the Clearview Fire Department battled the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No names have been released of either the family or the boy. J.T.MCVEIGH/ENTERPRISE-BULLETIN
CLEARVIEW– A family is grieving the loss of a young boy after a house fire destroyed their home, Thursday.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) report emergency crews responded to a call at 8:50 p.m. for a house fire on Highway 26 near County Road 10.
When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.
Four occupants of the home had escaped to safety, but a seven-year-old boy was trapped inside the home.
Despite rescue efforts by first responders and persons at scene, the little boy could not make it out and died in the house fire.
Ontario Fire Marshal and Emergency Management investigators were on scene Friday morning to investigate the cause of the fatal blaze.