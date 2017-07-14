CLEARVIEW– A family is grieving the loss of a young boy after a house fire destroyed their home, Thursday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) report emergency crews responded to a call at 8:50 p.m. for a house fire on Highway 26 near County Road 10.

When they arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Four occupants of the home had escaped to safety, but a seven-year-old boy was trapped inside the home.

Despite rescue efforts by first responders and persons at scene, the little boy could not make it out and died in the house fire.

Ontario Fire Marshal and Emergency Management investigators were on scene Friday morning to investigate the cause of the fatal blaze.