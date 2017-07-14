A man demanded cash from an employee at the Mac's Convenience, Friday.

While the robbery was underway at the 149 Dunlop St. East store at 1:40 a.m., a customer entered the store and was able to ascertain the store was being robbed.

The customer called 911, and although he was momentarily questioned by the suspect, he was able to deflect his queries and leave the store with his purchases.

However, he stayed on the phone with 911 operators and kept an eye on the robbery.

The suspect collected a small amount of cash and left the store heading south on Mulcaster Street before disappearing out of sight of the witness.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who is described as a white male, approximately 35-years-old, six-foot tall with skinny build, and a moustache and goatee. He was wearing a green and black camouflage jacket with a hood, a black ball cap and dark pants.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129.

Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.