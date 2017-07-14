'Charmed' reboot in the works: Report

Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano are reportedly in talks to revamp their magical TV series Charmed.

The actresses are keen to bring co-star Holly Marie Combs back as well, according to In Touch.

“They’re hoping the show gets a second life on (streaming service) Netflix,” the insider tells the outlet.

“They’d love to play mums with teenage witch daughters.”

The news may surprise some fans, as Doherty and Milano were far from friends on the set of the cult TV show, but sources claim Doherty’s two-year battle with breast cancer brought the two rivals closer.

“Now the show may get a second shot,” adds the source, “just like their friendship.”

The TV series, about three witch sisters, ran from 1998 to 2006.