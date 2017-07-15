Canadians PO'd at PM's $10.5M Khadr deal

The Khadr petition is signed, sealed and delivered.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation announced Friday it received 133,000 signatures on its “No money for Omar Khadr” petition over nine days beginning July 4.

“I would argue it was a dominant news story for a week there, so it’s certainly the largest response we’ve seen in a decade of doing these things,” said the federation’s federal director Aaron Wudrick on Friday, a day the list was brought to Parliament Hill. “It was more than 1,000 signatures an hour, 24 hours a day, right up until (July 7), when they government announced they already did it, but we kept it open and people kept signing.”

On its website, the petition reads: “Your government has given Omar Khadr a reported $10.5 million compensation package paid for by Canadian taxpayers. This is offensive to many Canadians. Mr. Khadr admitted to killing an American soldier while fighting with al-Qaeda in Afghanistan in 2002. Canadians should not be forced to pay millions of dollars to a killer. We the undersigned oppose the Government of Canada giving this compensation package to Omar Khadr.”

While Wudrick admits “not much can happen,” legally — as the unsavoury deal has already been done — it’s the principle.

“We were disappointed they announced a few days later that it had already been done,” he said. “We felt compelled to present this, nonetheless, so the government doesn’t have any illusion that Canadians are OK with this.”

Wudrick said he’s hoping the names on the petition send a clear message to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that many Canadians won’t accept backroom deals when it comes to controversial stories such as Khadr’s.

“It should be a cautionary tale if the government ever wants to settle a controversial litigation file in the future that Canadian’s didn’t buy their argument that they didn’t have any choice,” he said. “They made a choice and they have to live with it.”

