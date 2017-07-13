Enter into the Land of Make Believe where an epic adventure awaits.

A bunch of mythical characters - a wizard, beast, fairy, knight and more - are the tour guides, also known as the cast of Theatre by the Bay’s young company and their erstwhile leader is director Mike Holland, who also co-wrote the show.

The audience also has a say in which direction the storyline will take for it is the first choose-your-own adventure by the local writing duo of Holland and Isaac Haig.

TBTB had glimpse into their creativity last year with the run Adventure Island during its summer season.

Shows for Land of Make Believe start Wednesday, July 19.

Originally staged in 2007, the show did a Barrie school tour and in the summer, went to the Toronto Fringe Festival.

It was the second show for Holland and Haig, who grew up in Barrie and made a career out of theatre, although in different ways.

“It’s the fourth time putting it on and it’s been updated with some jokes, we added another character and two songs. There’s stomp number that’s pretty fun,” Holland said. “This year, the audience picks the hero and you get to pick who the evil (character) will be. It’s more difficult; (the cast) has to memorize every single character.”

The Land of Make Believe features a cast of nine, including some young local actors. Four were also in last year’s show, Adventure Island.

Last year also marked a full-circle moment for Holland, who met Haig in one of TBTB’s young company shows in 2003. They also performed with Alex Dault, who is also from Barrie and is TBTB’s artistic director.

Holland, who went to Barrie North Collegiate and graduated from St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School, and Haig, who attended Eastview Secondary School, became interested in theatre in high school.

Their writing came out of their love of music and theatre and their first attempt was called Once Upon a Holiday, a mixed-up fairy tale with a teaching lesson for kids.

Holland took singing lessons, piano and guitar and has participated in comedy/improv classes at the Second City Conservatory Program in Toronto. He also did stunt training at Australia’s Stunt Academy.

Haig studied the cello and guitar and was accepted in a school for the performing arts in Florida.

Both taught for music and drama in the schools, through Moving Art and by co-creating shows together.

Haig moved to British Columbia to do some film work after his contract with Universal Studios ended in Japan. However, his replacement broke his collarbone and Haig was asked to go back to Osaka and step back into the role of Frankenstein, a monster in a jukebox musical.

“He’s like a superstar there, it’s crazy,” said Holland, who has visited him in Japan twice. “He’s into a lot of photography and short films, and is getting back into music again.”

The two men are still close and would like to keep writing together, but have a difficult time managing opposing time zones.

Holland is busy teaching acting at Kempenfelt Bay School and at Moving Art. He did do a lot of acting at one time, but is more involved in directing now. He also manages the local performing arts school.

He married Carla Tucker, who founded Moving Art, and continues to teach dance there.

Tucker did the choreography for Land of Make Believe. The couple have one 20-month-old child, Lincoln. They were recently in New York City at a theatre workshop with writers and others involved in Broadway shows, a program they applied to and were accepted earlier this year.

“Theatre is always changing. We’re trying to keep ahead of the game,” Holland said.

The Land of Make Believe runs from July 19-29 at the Mady Centre for the Performing Arts in downtown Barrie.

Shows are at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., depending on the day.

Tickets are $17.42 each, $14.42 for groups of 10 or more, available at the box office, 705-739-4228.