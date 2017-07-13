Some middle ground has been found to Barrie's Dunsmore Lane parking dilemma.

Before it recessed for the summer, city council imposed a parking ban on sections of the east-end street from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

“We had several suggestions how to reach a compromise,” said Coun. Bonnie Ainsworth, who represents this part of Barrie. “This seems to be the amicable compromise and certainly, as always in parking, not everyone's happy but most people are happy now.”

The decision concludes a process that began in April, when councillors first looked at a 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. weekday ban.

A deputation by Dunsmore resident Dave Reid in early May helped delay a decision until mid-month. Another two deputations deferred it to June, when the decision was finally made.

“That ... completes the saga of the parking prohibition on Dunsmore Lane,” Mayor Jeff Lehman said.

Dunsmore is a two-lane roadway with a daily volume of 700 vehicles. It’s located south of Georgian Drive, west of Johnson Street.

The city was asked to look into a ban there because vehicles were parking on Dunsmore for long times to use a catwalk access to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) parking lot.

Dave Reid, who has lived on Dunsmore for six years, told council in May that 85% of the residents there rent and none were notified of the proposed parking change, or the options.

He had a petition with 170 names supporting the former status quo, saying there was improper notification and that the ban will create more parking problems.

Reid has suggested parking permits, to go on vehicles, with a licence and house number. The vehicles would be permitted to park not only on Dunsmore, but on other area streets. People would have to show ID to get a permit through the city's bylaw office. He suggested a fee of perhaps $50.

Parking permits for residents have been considered before, near Allandale Waterfront GO Station, a pilot project area, but councillors are still awaiting a staff report.

Instead, there's a parking ban on Dunsmore Lane.

bbruton@postmedia.com

PARKING PROHIBITION ON DUNSMORE LANE

1)Southerly portion of Dunsmore 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lane on the south and west Monday to Friday

side from Johnson Street to excluding

a point 375 metres west statutory holidays.

thereof.

2)Northern portion of Dunsmore 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lane on the south and east Monday to Friday

side from Johnson Street to excluding

a point 417 metres west statutory holidays.

thereof.

Source: City of Barrie