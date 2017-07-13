Change text size for the story

GEORGIAN BAY TWP. - A Toronto man faces stunt driving and speeding charges after his vehicle was clocked at 151 kilometres an hour Tuesday morning on Highway 400.

Southern Georgina Bay OPP spotted the white Toyota RAV 4 while on speed patrol at 11:30 a.m. in a posted 100 km/h zone.

A 39-year-old man was charged with stunt driving because the Toyota was clocked at more than 50 km/h past the posted speed limit, and speeding.

His vehicle was impounded for seven days, his driver's licence seized for a week.

The man has a September court date in Penetanguishene.