Mother and daughter hit the stage

When Diana Ross comes to Casino Rama later this month, it will be a family affair.

The music legend performs July 21-22 at Rama, part of her multi-year In The Name Of Love tour, with her daughter, Rhonda Ross, as the opening act each show.

The tour is a whirlwind for the younger Ross, who turns 46 in August. A June 23 show in Sarasota, FL began a 26-date trek through North America, performing in 25 different locations. The two-night stay at Rama is the only multi-show stop of the tour.

"In my career, I do a night or two and then some days off and then a night or two, maybe a weekend, then maybe some time off. I go home and sort of base myself," she said on the phone from Chicago Thursday morning. "But outside of touring with my mother, I've never done an extensive six weeks of one-nighters."

Ross, her mother's oldest child and father Barry Gordy's youngest daughter, has had a lifelong passion for the arts that matches her pedigree. But her career has been shaped through her own influences rather than on the coat tails of her famous parents. As she'll say, she's spent about "20-odd years under the radar."

She married her husband, Rodney Kendrick, in 1996. She collaborated with Kendrick, a jazz musician whose parents were also performing artists, on her first record, a live album put out in 2004. Her first studio recording, In Case You Didn't Know, was released in 2016.

For Ross, each performance, in its essence, is a conversation between her and the audience. For the 15-20 minutes Ross takes the stage, she's out there singing her own songs, showcasing a style and sound she developed on her own through nights in smaller venues and nightclubs. Those years have allowed her to translate her show to the larger audiences greeting her mother.

"I'm really proud that I have been able to bring my art to her show," Ross said. "I'm really, really thankful I cut my teeth in the intimate jazz clubs... When I get in front of two, three, five -- we just did Essence Fest, that's 80,000 people -- when I get in front of that audience, it's the same conversation. I can't really explain how that math works, but it's the same."

This tour is the best of both worlds for Ross. Not only does she get to stand up beside one of the most recognizable voices in popular music, but she also gets to spend a summer with her mother, bonding in a way two people can only do while binging on Netflix, ordering room service or going to the gym.

Ross remembers fondly growing up backstage of her mother's shows, alongside her siblings. As an adult, she has a new appreciation for how her mother prioritized her children, juggling the demands of being a mother and being the artist that sang I Hear A Symphony, You Can't Hurry Love and Upside Down.

"I can see what it took to do that," she said. "As a child, I took that for granted."

And at certain stops along the way, Ross gets to share her own experience with her seven-year-old son.

"It's incredible," she said. "I have this one video from when he was visiting in Miami where he was standing in the wings dancing. Past him, you can see my mother on the stage. It's just warms my heart, because that's how we were raised. We were just in the wings, watching, dancing and singing along.

"It's really special to share that with him."

Minimal tickets remain at Ticketmaster for the July 21 show. July 22 is sold out.

