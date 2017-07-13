Corinne Olympios has confirmed she will appear on the Bachelor In Paradise reunion special after accusing Demario Jackson of sexual assault while shooting the show.

Production on the U.S. reality series was shut down when a producer filed an official complaint after witnessing Corinne, who she suggested was too drunk to give her consent, and DeMario having sex in a swimming pool.

An investigation was launched into the “allegations of misconduct”, which later ruled there was no sexual assault, and filming resumed shortly afterwards.

Corinne has now revealed she will be appearing alongside DeMario on the special, saying in a statement released via her representative: “I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor in Paradise special”.

Her statement comes just days after DeMario confirmed he would also be on the one-off programme. In addition, he will be making an appearance on The Bachelorette’s Men Tell All special, which will shoot in Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

Both Corinne and DeMario opted against returning to Bachelor in Paradise when filming resumed. However, entrepreneur Corinne said she was “happy” with the findings of the investigation.

“My team’s investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction. I am also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of Bachelor in Paradise,” she said at the time. “While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on The Bachelor, and while I was invited to return to Bachelor in Paradise when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to return.”