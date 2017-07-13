BRADFORD – The mother of two children found wandering without shoes Wednesday morning was charged with failing to provide the necessities of life.

Two boys, age one and two, were not harmed.

South Simcoe police were called to a Britannia Street address just before 8 a.m. after a man found two small children wandering in front of his home and called 911.

Another neighbour recognized the children and officers went to their home.

Despite knocking and numerous phone calls to the residence, no one was roused.

Police entered the home and found two sleeping adults, along with a five-year-old girl.

A 28-year-old woman was charged and was given an August court date.

The children went to stay with other relatives.

It's the second time this week a child has wandered away from a home in Bradford.

On Monday, a small child spotted crossing the road was returned unharmed to his parents home after wandering off.

At 5:25 a.m., police were called to the intersection of Disette and Jay streets; a man driving on Disette saw a child crossing the road.

He stopped, spoke to the boy, then called police. As officers arrived, the boy's grandfather drove up and identified the child.

Police learned the child had left his parents' home while his family was getting ready for the day.

Family members had been searching for the boy.

Police are reminding the public that toddlers and young children should be supervised at all times. Children can move quickly and travel far distances.

Police should be called immediately when a child goes missing.