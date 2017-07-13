Barrie police are looking for a man who pocketed a woman's cellphone and then bought a slushy at a Mac's Convenience July 6.

At 4 p.m. that day, a woman left her cell phone on a shelf at the Dunlop Street East store and walked out.

She realized it was gone a few minutes later and returned, but the phone was gone.

Video surveillance shows a man taking the cellphone, putting it in his pocket and buying a slushy before leaving.

He is described as white, age 50-55, with short black and grey hair with a goatee, wearing glasses and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. C. Thanasse at 705-725-7025, ext. 2543 or at cthanasse@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.