INNISFIL – A Barrie man found asleep in the driver's seat early Thursday faces impaired charges.

South Simcoe police got a call just before 4:50 a.m. about erratic driving on Highway 400.

Officers found the vehicle in a Cookstown mall parking lot.

Police said the driver was asleep in his seat, roused and arrested.

A 21-year-old man is charged with impaired driving and driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

His vehicle was impounded, his driver's licence was suspended for 90 days and he has an August court date.