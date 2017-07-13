Five youths city police believe were stealing from unlocked vehicles in south-Barrie early Thursday remain at large.

At 1:20 a.m. a police officer spotted five boys walking with backpacks matching the description of witnesses who saw youths car-hopping in the Blackbird Lane area.

While speaking to the officer, police say one of the youths tried to discard items that appeared to have been stolen.

The officer suspected the youths had been entering neighbourhood vehicles and placed them under arrest.

Two provided their names, but when one resisted arrest and fled, the other four also fled.

All the youths are white and aged 14-16. One is possibly from the Angus area.

Police recovered two backpacks that appear to contain stolen goods. Anyone in this area who had a vehicle entered overnight is asked to call police at 705-725-7025, ext. 2979.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Const. M. Beard at 705-725-7025, ext. 2582 or at mbeard@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.