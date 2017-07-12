There might be hope yet for municipal politics in Barrie.

The process to appoint a new Ward 6 councillor, which ended Monday with Steve Trotter taking the seat, shows there is strong interest in serving.

In total, 31 people asked that their names be considered and 31 people spoke to council about their passion, knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to serve.

Given voter turnout for Barrie byelections, not to mention the regularly scheduled city vote, usually ranges from 20-30%, 31 people is considerable interest.

Granted, some might say it's folly to compare an election to an appointment.

For the latter, candidates need only put their names forward and convince a majority of councillors they're the right man or woman for the job.

They need not hit the campaign trail, knock on doors to speak to voters or drop off their brochures, participate in debates or join the social media discussion.

But those 31 showed Monday they care enough about Barrie to get involved.

“It is certainly an indication of what an engaged community we have,” Mayor Jeff Lehman said. “And nights like this get me fired up as mayor about local politics, hearing all the enthusiasm that comes back from the community.”

Appointing a new Ward 6 councillor was deemed necessary, rather than holding a byelection; the next city vote is in the fall of 2018, too close to hold a byelection.

And those who say democracy is not served by an appointment need reminding that the councillors who chose Trotter are all elected, entrusted by Barrie residents to make such decisions.

There was a little grumbling from a few of the candidates Monday about the inclination to choose someone with experience, which Trotter has from 1994-2006 on council.

But ability and merit need to be criteria as well.

The true measuring stick, of course, will be to see how many of the 31 run for office in next year's city election.

Not all will, but many of the 31 have demonstrated they know this city's issues, understand what matters to residents and are prepared to get involved.

Someone said Monday night that this city is only as strong as the people who live here, and what they are prepared to do to make it better.

The Ward 6 appointment process shows there is such strength here.