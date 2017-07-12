(Re: ‘Area anesthetist dies paddle boarding’ in the July 12 edition of the Examiner)

I did not realize the danger in stand-up paddle boarding until l read about the tragic death of an Orillia doctor.

I walk on the trail alongside Kempenfelt Bay two to three times a week and often see a paddle boarder on the water.

There is no lifeguard station in sight.

Aside from using my cellphone to call 911, there would be little I could do.

Are paddle boarders aware of how quickly tragedy can strike?

Eileen Herbert

Barrie

Pay better attention to taxpayer dollars

It is high time elected politicians from all levels started to pay for their decisions that have cost taxpayers money.

There are a litany of mistakes, wilful negligence and bad decisions that have cost taxpayers enormous sums of money.

The fact remains that prime ministers, premiers, etc., wield far too much power.

The power to dismiss someone chosen by a riding association from running for office, the power to parachute their candidate into any riding they choose, the power to eject a fellow elected party member from caucus is not the making of a democratic government.

Elected leaders are free to follow any path of government they choose and if mistakes, blunders, sheer stupidity, cost money, so what.

There are millions of taxpayers available with cash, just waiting to be scooped up.

Politician needs to pay with their salary, their pension, anything else, for causing unnecessary harm to the taxpayer. That way they might have second thoughts as to how their yea or nay be used.

Wayne Partridge

Barrie

‘Marvelous talent’

Whenever an arresting article or heart-warming picture appears in the Examiner, the photo credit goes to Mark Wanzel.

Thank you for bringing his marvelous talent to us.

I look forward every day (except Sunday and Monday) to reading the Barrie Examiner.

Long may you publish.

Alice Crooks

Barrie