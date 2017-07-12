Sports

Spart camp in Midhurst

Preparing for a big swing, six-year-old Neven Cenanovic plays a round of tennis while participating in a Spart Camp, hosted by the Simcoe Tennis in Midhurt. The full-day sports and arts camp features filmmaking, photography, crafts and fitness. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO

