Spart camp in Midhurst
Preparing for a big swing, six-year-old Neven Cenanovic plays a round of tennis while participating in a Spart Camp, hosted by the Simcoe Tennis in Midhurt. The full-day sports and arts camp features filmmaking, photography, crafts and fitness. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
