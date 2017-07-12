Change text size for the story

Two-dozen batteries were stolen from school buses parked at Sinton Landmark in Barrie early Tuesday.

Just after 4 a.m., city police say video surveillance shows a pickup truck entering the Vespra Street bus yard.

The 24 batteries were removed from eight school buses; also missing is a set of Ontario licence plates – SF4 064.

The truck is similar to a GMC 2500 Sierra or Dodge Ram.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Const. K. Groh at 705-725-7025, ext. 2533 or kgroh@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.