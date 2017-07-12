BRADFORD – A woman returning to her Britannia Avenue home at dinner time Tuesday found graffiti spray-painted on her deck.

South Simcoe police say two spray paint cans were found at the scene and will be fingerprinted.

Police are also asking Britannia Avenue residents to review their surveillance camera footage for the afternoon of July 11.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. Brent MacDonald at 905-775-3311, ext. 1439 or at brent.macdonald@southsimcoepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.