As has likely been mentioned in this space at some point, I’m a confirmed newspaper junkie.

It started over 45 years ago, seeing my parents each morning sitting at the dining room table overlooking the backyard at 35 Eugenia St., not a lot of conversation going on due to both of them being contentedly lost in the pages of the Globe and Mail.

It really was the golden age of print.

On any given day, you’d see around the house a copy of the Examiner, Globe, Star, Telegram or the Barrie Banner, a very good local paper in its time.

The Globe sports was the first section of the paper I gravitated to. Guys like Scott Young, Trent Fayne and Allen Abel riffing on the latest Leafs loss or Argos win; they seemed to have a lot of fun with the language.

Four years ago, I pitched the idea of a Saturday sports column to the Examiner’s then-editor, Brian Rodnick. He politely waited 48 hours before informing me that he would regretfully be turning down the splendid opportunity I had presented.

Then again, he’s the same guy who, when Paper View was launched eight years ago, said this column didn’t have to be about anything in particular. In his words, at the time, “Write about what’s happening down the street, write about what’s happening on the other side of the world, write about whatever.”

No problem.

Ladies and gents, it’s high time we caught up with the Varco Gravel Raiders, a local recreational men’s hockey league team that’s been shooting pucks (and the breeze) for decades.

And get this: they haven’t lost a game in the past two seasons. Not a single one.

Then again, as old Eastview pal and Raider Ron Toffin told me a few days ago, they haven’t played a game in the past two seasons.

“We just love the camaraderie,” he said.

But, as he continued, “We can’t do the skating thing anymore.”

So, while they collectively hung up the blades, they officially (and not so officially) decided to stick with it, staying true to that Raider red, white and black.

United as always, they were there last Saturday at Ron and his new bride Diane’s wedding at the Southshore Centre, two large tables of former shinny stars who, these days, raid nothing more challenging than the team’s old soft, black and silver beer cooler – the holder of fuzzy memories-in-the-making that somehow made its way onto the wedding guest list.

“The only problem is,” said Toffin, “we somehow lost it,” referring to the cooler that went missing in action sometime last Saturday night.

Hey, every hockey teams needs a mission if the crew wants to stay the good course. Now they’ve got one, and a darned good one, at that.

Writers of hockey fiction – and or fact – here’s your inspiration, here’s your creative blueprint. It couldn’t get any more Canadian than this if Gord Downie sat down with the ghost of Tom Thomson in a canoe on an Algonquin Park lake with a book by Pierre Berton on his lap, a half-finished Molson Ex in his right hand, a flask of maple syrup in his pocket and an admiration for the work of Margaret Atwood in his head.

If you take this cue and make a million bucks or two, good on ya. Just be sure to give me a financial assist, especially if you use the team motto I came up with and passed to Toffin, who loves it: “The Raiders: Less rink, more drink.”

Bruce Cameron is a Barrie freelance writer.