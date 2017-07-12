Barrie’s disgraced dermatologist is spending his summer in court.

In March, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario found Dr. Rodion Kunynetz had committed acts of professional misconduct and engaged in sexual abuse of a patient.

On Tuesday, the college’s disciplinary panel was hearing victim impact statements and allowing Kunynetz’s lawyer to advise the panel on evidence pertaining to the committee’s findings.

“The penalty hearing continues on Aug. 14 when the college prosecutor and defence counsel will begin making their submissions to the discipline panel on (the) penalty,” said the college’s senior communications co-ordinator, Kathyrn Clarke.

The college found Kunynetz acted in a disgraceful, dishonourable and unprofessional manner on five occasions, as well as contravened conditions placed on him not to see female patients alone after complaints had been levelled against him to the college.

The complaints stem from four patients going under the letters Patient A, B, C and D, who said Kunynetz did not give adequate warning of their clothing being moved or removed. The discipline panel found these claims were true, which constituted the disgraceful behaviour ruling.

The college determined Kunynetz was found to have sexually abused Patient B when he fondled her breasts during an examination.

Much of the testimony with Patients C and D involved the local dermatologist touching the patients’ legs with his own genitalia during examination.

However, it was determined during the disciplinary hearing at the college that after examining Kunynetz’s physical stature, that would not have been possible.

In addition to penalties meted out by the college in August, Kunynetz is also facing several criminal and sexual assault charges by two women stemming from incidents in 1998 and 2011.

Kunynetz's legal counsel was not available for comment on Tuesday.

Kunynetz will appear in Barrie’s Ontario Superior Court for the pre-trial on Aug. 3.

