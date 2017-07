INNISFIL – A man was pushed over from behind and his roommate charged with assault just after midnight Wednesday.

South Simcoe police called to a rural address learned two men had argued before one was pushed from behind, fell and was injured.

A 59-year-old Innisfil man was charged with assault.

He was ordered to find another place to live, avoid his former roommate and attend court in August.

The other man did not require medical attention, police said.