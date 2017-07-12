Coming off the biggest year of his young hockey career, Jake Dotchin has plenty to feel good about these days.

The former Barrie Colt not only made the jump to the NHL this past season, he provided a steady, reliable presence in the 35 games he patrolled the blue-line for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Dotchin’s play stood out to the Bolts brass so much so that when it came time for the NHL expansion draft last month, Tampa made a side deal with the Vegas Golden Knights to ensure they wouldn’t select the young defenceman.

The Lightning followed that up by giving Dotchin a new one-way, two-year contract with the club late last week.

While he’s thrilled with the confidence the Lightning have shown in him with the new deal, don’t expect Dotchin to rest on his laurels now.

The 23-year-old has worked hard to get where he is and knows he can ill afford to take the foot off the pedal.

“Nothing is for sure,” said Dotchin, who was a sixth-round pick (161st overall) of the Lightning in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. “This contract doesn’t mean anything if I don’t go in there and show them what I can do.

“If I don’t do that, then somebody is ready to step in and show that role that I hope to play,” he added.

Dotchin’s new ontract will pay him an average annual value of $812,500.

“It was a bit of a process, but it’s nice to be over with now,” he said.

With Tampa Bay only able to protect seven forwards, three defencemen and a goaltender going into the expansion draft, that meant Dotchin and fellow talented young blue-liner Slater Koekkoek would be exposed.

To ensure they didn’t lose either player and clear $4.6 million in valuable cap space, they traded veteran defenceman Jason Garrison, the rights to Russian forward prospect Nikita Gusev, a second-round pick in the 2017 NHL draft and a fourth-round pick next year to the Golden Knights.

It was a steep price for the Lightning, but it allowed them to retain their young defencemen.

Dotchin is just happy he’s still with the Tampa Bay.

“I’m not sure if I was the one they were retaining and what was going on down there at the time, but I’m still very excited to be with the Lightning organization and looking forward to the next two years,” he said over the phone from his Cambridge home.

Dotchin made his debut with the Lightning in January and finished the season with 11 assists and a plus-10 rating in 35 NHL games.

It didn’t take him long to make a good impression on Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper.

“Look, we run a ‘meritocracy’ and he’s earned the right to be here, but if you bring a guy like that up you’ve got to give him a fair look, and I feel we’ve done that,” Cooper told FANRAG sports network after getting a good look at Dotchin’s play. “He’s earned the right to be here and he’s not playing with fear or like he’s afraid to make a mistake and that’s big.

“That’s what you like and if he keeps doing this he’s going to keep playing as much (as he has) and maybe more,” Cooper added.

With his solid play in his own end and willingness to battle and lay the body, Dotchin played steady minutes, even lining up with star Victor Hedman on the blue-line.

Dotchin believed he was best effective staying within his role. Something he focused on over the last couple of years.

“I don’t know if it was anything much of a change in my style of play or game or anything,” he said of making the jump from the American Hockey League. “If I’m playing well, I think I’m an effective defenceman that can shut down a top line.

“I think it’s just finding that consistency in my game and I think they saw that I was starting to find that,” Dotchin added. “They took a chance on me and it worked out good for both sides.”

Dotchin also credits Syracuse Crunch coach Benoit Groulx, who replaced Rob Zettler behind the bench before the start of the AHL season, for helping him take his game to the next level.

“Coming into this season, I knew it was a big year for me being a contract year,” Dotchin explained. “I was eager to get things going and the coaching change we had down in the (AHL) this year, I think, benefitted me.

“It got someone down there that believed in my style of play and believed in me. I was lucky enough for him to push the right buttons on me and it worked out in the end.”

A physical defender, Dotchin is not afraid to throw his body around. Something Toronto Maple Leafs fans noticed when the six-foot-three, 210-pound rearguard levelled Leafs rookie Auston Matthews.

“That’s my game,” Dotchin said of his physical style. “I bring some jam to the lineup and sometimes it doesn’t make people too happy with me.

“It’s just one of those things that come with the style of play I bring to the table, but there’s nothing I would change about my game that got me to this point.”

Dotchin, who started the year in the AHL, also got to finish it there and take part in Syracuse’s thrilling run to the Calder Cup final after the Lightning failed to make the playoffs and the NHL regular season came to an end.

The Crunch would eventually fall to the Grand Rapids Griffins in six games, but Dotchin says it was a fun ride.

“That was definitely something to remember,” he said of the series against the Detroit farm that included former Colts Brian Lashoff and Dylan Sadowy. “This past season was a long one, but it was a long one in a good way.

“It obviously wasn’t the ending we were hoping for in both Tampa and Syracuse, but I think I took a lot of learning experiences this year and I’m eager to bring those back next season.”

Dotchin, who played in Barrie for almost two seasons (2013 to 2014), says he still keeps in touch with some his old Colts teammates like Aaron Ekblad, Jon Laser, Dylan Corson, C.J. Garcia and Alex Yuill.

“They’ve reached out and extended their congratulations to me as well and it’s cool to see that from past teammates,” he said.

Dotchin, who played for both Owen Sound and Barrie in the OHL, believes both organizations were valuable stepping stones in helping him get to the NHL.

He still follows both teams.

“I follow the Colts on Twitter and got them on Instagram and check in some highlights and what not, especially when my two old teams clash,” Dotchin said. “It was an unfortunate year for Barrie, but a pretty exciting year to come by the looks of things.

“I wish them nothing but the best.”

Dotchin has put a lot of time and work into where he is, but he knows signing the contract is just the first step. He’s excited to start working hard for it.

“I got some games under my belt now, but it still feels like a dream to be able to play in the NHL,” he said. “You’ve got to bring it every day, every game, every week and if you don’t, someone is. Someone’s always ready to step into your spot.

“It’s very exciting and I’m just eager to get things rolling.”