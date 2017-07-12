A woman who couldn't scale a residential fence while being chased by Barrie police early Tuesday faces theft and trespassing charges.

A man and woman were seen rummaging through a vehicle parked in a driveway at 4 a.m. in the area of Prince William Way and Big Bay Point Road.

City police were called by a resident and officers spotted a woman running from Prince William Way.

There was a short foot pursuit, which ended when a woman couldn't make it over the fence, and was arrested.

A 29-year-old Barrie woman was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and trespassing by night.

She was held for a bail hearing, police said, because she has recently been released on charges for similar offences.

The man's identity is unknown, police said.