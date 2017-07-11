NEW TECUMSETH – A police officer suffered a serious dog bite to his hand after Nottawasaga OPP were called to a 15th Line home late Friday.

Just before midnight, officers went there to serve a trespass notice and could hear dogs barking inside the residence.

OPP allege two aggressive dogs were released into the yard, resulting in one officer being bitten.

A man left the home immediately after the attack, police said, and refused to co-operate in restraining the animals – who were not injured.

Simcoe County paramedics took the officer to hospital to be treated for a serious hand bite.

An 81-year-old man was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon and assaulting a police officer and causing bodily harm.

He was later released with a Bradford court date.