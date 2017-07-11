Floyd Mayweather’s boxing match against Conor McGregor will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas after promoters reached an agreement with Ice Cube to move the championship game of his Big3 basketball league.

The final game of the 3-on-3 season of former NBA players will now be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Aug. 26, with a 4:30 p.m. Eastern start. The bout is at night.

The Big3 said Tuesday it reached a financial and promotional deal with MGM Resorts, Mayweather Promotions and UFC. Terms weren’t disclosed, with the rapper-actor and Big3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz simply calling it a “generous offer that we could not refuse.”

“We are happy we could work together to create an opportunity for our fans to experience both events, making Aug. 26 the most exciting day in sports and entertainment Las Vegas has ever seen,” they said in a statement.

Mayweather and McGregor are set to begin a four-city tour this week to promote the fight. They will stop in Toronto Wednesday.

Mayweather will be returning from retirement to face the Irish mixed martial arts star and UFC President Dana White had said the match would be held at T-Mobile, the largest venue in Las Vegas. But the arena had continued to list the basketball game on its schedule of events.

Opened in 2016, T-Mobile Arena lists a capacity of 20,000 for boxing, about 3,000 more seats than the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The game will be shown live on Fox. Games have been taped and shown a day later on Fox Sports 1 on Monday nights during the season.

The Big3 says those who have purchased tickets will earn priority seating for the MGM Grand Garden Arena event, with additional ticket information to be announced in the coming days.