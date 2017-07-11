Province announces hospital funding

ORILLIA -

A half-dozen local hospitals, including Barrie’s Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), shared in more than a combined $6 million in new infrastructure funding after an announcement on Tuesday.

Six hospitals in the North Simcoe-Muskoka Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) that will receive funding from the Ontario government were announced at the Orillia hospital by Minster of Health and Long-Term Care Dr. Eric Hoskins.

They include RVH ($2.6 million), Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital ($2.3 million), Waypoint Centre for Mental Health ($680,000), Georgian Bay General Hospital ($570,000) and Collingwood General and Marine Hospital ($85,000).

All told, 131 hospitals in the province will be splitting $175 million in funding for repairs and upgrades in 2017.

Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth called the money a “critical booster shot” for area hospitals when introducing her colleague from the Toronto riding of St. Paul’s.

The Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund (HIRF) is earmarked for a variety costs a hospital has to deal with on an annual basis, such as roof and window repairs or upkeep to heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

These aren’t the “most glamourous” costs, Hoskins said, but essential.

“HIRF money will allow us to do a great number of things,” said Pat Campbell, president and CEO at the Orillia hospital. “Now that we know that number, we’ll sit down and take a critical look at where we will invest that for this year.”

The $20 billion in funding proposed by the province for capital hospital costs over the next decade is one way the current government is hopeful to chop that deficit down.

“Our hospitals are infrastructure and we need to make sure we continue to invest in them,” Hoskins said. “Sometimes, that’s rebuilding or building an entirely new hospital or expanding existing hospitals. Particularly when they are hospitals that have been around for a number of decades, that upkeep is critically important.”

